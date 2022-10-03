Sex-offender enforcer earns statewide honor
•
Investigator Wesley Waites of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has earned a reputation with local registered sex offenders for his no-nonsense approach for making sure they comply with the rules that allow them to be free.
Officials at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety took notice, too. Waites was selected as the 2022 Top Compliance Officer at the Sex Offender Registration & Compliance Symposium in Biloxi on Friday.
In addition, the JCSD was honored with the award for maintaining 97 percent or higher compliance rate with local registered sex offenders during the year. That rate is now 100 percent with the 123 registered sex offenders who reside in Jones County.
“We are extremely proud of Investigator Wesley Waites and his efforts to maintain compliance of the sex offenders in Jones County,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “This award recognizes his diligent and dogged determination to ensure compliance and to help ensure that these sex offenders understand and follow the rules.
“He’s a bulldog when it comes to that.”
Megan Costilow, who is director of the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry, pointed out that there were 21 non-compliant sex offenders in Jones County when Waites took over the task of managing them.
“Within eight months, he had that number to around four,” she said while presenting him with the award. “He has since lowered that number to 0, achieving a 100-percent compliance rate.”
Waites also handles a full caseload of felony investigations in addition to managing the sex offenders. Sex offenders are required to register in the county they reside in every 90 days and notify authorities where they live and if they move, among other requirements.
Costilow closed by saying, “Investigator Waites has gained a reputation with the Jones County sex offenders, and they know he runs a tight ship.”
