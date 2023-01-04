wreck leads to arrest

A Laurel man was arrested after what at first appeared to be a minor accident at Highway 84 and Highway 184, just outside of the Laurel city limits, on Tuesday afternoon. Ricky Phipps, 27, was charged with DUI-first offense and child endangerment — there were reportedly three young children who were not properly restrained inside the vehicle he was driving — plus he was cited for driving with no license and an expired tag, after another vehicle apparently hydroplaned during a downpour and struck his vehicle. An argument ensued and Phipps reportedly kept arguing with deputies who responded to the scene to handle the situation while waiting on a trooper from the Mississippi Highway Patrol to respond. Deputy Xavier Thigpen was there along with Deputy Jarron Guy (back to camera) as a trooper took Phipps into custody. (Photo JCSD)
