Second student in a month arrested for social-media posts
A Jones College student who was accused of making threats to the cam-pus on social media is behind bars and facing a serious felony charge, college and law enforcement officials reported.
Jordan Fountain, 20, of Laurel was taken into custody Monday afternoon and charged with making terroristic threats. The West Jones graduate is a resident student, and the threat she is accused of making was posted on an anonymous-based social-media platform called Yik Yak, JC spokeswoman Fineé Ruffin said in a press release.
“An increased presence of law enforcement was initiated while determining if the threat was valid,” Ruffin wrote.
Apparently, the threat was deemed credible, but the statement(s) that was made was not released. A source with knowledge of the post said Fountain was “mouthing off” about a threat that shut down Seminary High School earlier that day.
“Jones College Campus Police, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Ellisville Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office acted swiftly in the investigation and identification of the individual making the threat,” Ruffin wrote. “Jones College remains thankful for the ongoing relationship of all law enforcement agencies that assist daily in keeping the college safe and secure for our community.”
It was the second time in a month that a local student was taken into custody for making threats at a school. Last month, a 14-year-old former South Jones student took to social media to threaten to “shoot up” the school this spring, on the last day of classes.
The suspect was arrested less than two hours after the post was made and taken to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center to await a hearing before Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson. Youth court proceedings and punishment are not made public.
Sheriff Joe Berlin and Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department worked together with School Resource Officer Davy Lyons and school officials Superintendent Tommy Parker and Deputy Superintendent B.R. Jones — along with parents and other students — to defuse a potentially deadly situation.
“We’re not going to put up with anything like this,” Berlin said. “Anyone who makes threats like this will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Any threat about shooting up a school is credible to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.