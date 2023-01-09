Moss Point man gets second DUI 24 hours after release from jail for first drunk-driving charge
•
A Moss Point man apparently tossed back a few to celebrate his release from jail for DUI— and he got tossed back into the drunk tank.
John Louis, 64, hit a mailbox on North 5th Avenue as he was being pulled over just before 3 p.m. on Thursday. As Deputy Drew Morecraft approached the green 1998 Ford F150, the driver stuck his arms out the window and said, “You got me again, I’m sorry,” according to the report.
Louis had been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center 24 hours earlier after Deputy Xavier Thigpen stopped him at Spec Wilson Boulevard and Central Avenue just after noon on Jan. 2 and charged him with DUI, according to the report.
Louis told Thigpen that he had one beer on New Year’s Day — the previous day — but the deputy found an opened bottle of Hennessey under the seat of the pickup and Louis failed breathalyzer tests, according to the report. He was booked into the jail for DUI-first offense, careless driving and suspended license, then released at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to jail records.
Morecraft met the pickup coming down Sharon Road, swerving on and off the road, and he turned around. The driver didn’t slow down at a stop sign but slammed on brakes in the middle of the intersection before going onto 5th Avenue, continuing to run off the road before hitting the mailbox in the 2800 block when Morecraft turned on his blue lights, according to the report.
Louis had trouble keeping his balance and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, Morecraft noted, adding that Louis told him he had just gotten out of jail the day before on a DUI charge.
When asked how much he’d had to drink, Louis reportedly said, “A lot.”
Louis was charged with DUI-second offense, careless driving, disregard of traffic device, no insurance, suspended license and no seatbelt.
It was later determined that he had been charged with a DUI in Lamar County in August 2022, so the charge was upgraded to a felony because it was the third in a five-year span. He also had a DUI in Pascagoula in October 2014.
The charge was upgraded to a felony and Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $10,000, which he has since posted and been released, according to jail records.
