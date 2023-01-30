A young girl who accused an older family member of committing sexual acts on her will be allowed to testify against him by closed-circuit TV instead of having to take the witness stand in front of him and the jury, the judge ruled.
Houston Loper, 40, is charged with sexual battery, rape and molestation of the then-10-year-old girl, and he was set to go to trial on Wednesday.
Prosecutor Katie Sumrall of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office filed the motion for the “tender years exception” to allow the young girl to testify from the judge’s chambers, where she will be with attorneys from both sides, the judge and court reporter. Her testimony will be shown on a screen in the courtroom for jurors and the defendant.
Judge Dal Williamson met with the girl — now 12 — in chambers, along with attorneys, and determined that she was competent to testify in the trial, calling her “a bright young lady.”
The girl has been diagnosed with PTSD, a counselor who worked with her testified, adding that she “could be re-traumatized” by having to testify in Loper’s presence.
When public defender Matt Sherman asked the counselor to clarify if that was “merely a possibility,” the counselor said, “The sight of him (the accuser) could cause to replay the events.”
The girl’s mother also testified that her daughter is afraid of the defendant.
“She said he told her not to tell or something would happen to her,” the mother said.
Sherman argued that there was no compelling evidence that testifying in the presence of the defendant and jury would “traumatize the child,” but the judge disagreed and ruled in favor of the state.
“With the perverted nature of the accusation” and testimony of threats and the counselor’s diagnosis and recommendations ... “and the fact that the defendant will be just a few feet away and the substantial likelihood that she will suffer, I will allow her to testify by closed-circuit TV.”
The court was also asked to rule on the admissibility of hearsay. The accuser’s older sister testified that her sister told her Loper “threatened to do something if she tells me or mom” and a South Central Regional Medical Center nurse who administered the “rape kit” on her at the emergency room testified that something similar “had happened before” with him.
Capt. Michael Reaves of the Laurel Police Department testified that he was present when the young accuser underwent a forensic interview by a child specialist in Gulfport, but he did not interview her himself.
That’s the way cases like that are handled, he explained, “so we don’t traumatize them twice” by having to keep repeating the story. “It was pretty graphic. He performed several sexual acts on her.”
