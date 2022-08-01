A young father is battling for his life after surviving an explosion that burned more than 75 percent of his body, and his uncle was also badly burned when an oil tank they were working on blew up in Madison County early Friday morning.
Luke Walker, 25, is in the Merit Health Burn Center in Jackson in a medically-induced coma and his uncle William Sharp, who turns 50 this month, is there, too. Both live in Jones County. The uncle has been credited with saving his nephew, who is described as more like a son to him, family members said.
“Prayer can move mountains, so I know it can heal my son, my brother and their coworkers,” Becky Sharp Walker posted Saturday morning, adding that her “brother and other workers who were able to tackle Luke and put the fire out that had consumed his body are my heroes!”
Stan Sharp, who is Luke’s uncle and William’s brother, said his nephew was undergoing his third surgery on Monday. After his Saturday surgery, “they lost him twice,” but medical personnel were able to save him.
Walker has good genetics for a fight, Stan Sharp said. His mother, 74-year-old Peggy Sharp — Walker’s grandmother — still works five to seven days a week in the plant at Howard Industries, and she has for 34 years.
“Family is always first with us,” said Stan Sharp, who lives just outside of Ellisville. “Most boys say their hero is their dad, but in our family, it’s her. It’s the way we were raised. We believe in hard work because it’s what we’ve seen.”
Because of that, it’s out of character to ask anyone for anything, he said, but they are reaching out to the community now.
“The entire family needs your prayers and your support … in every form possible,” he said.
Walker and his fiancee Desiney Thornton have a new baby girl, and he also has two young sons. William Sharp has two grown daughters. The latter’s arms are badly burned, likely from the flames that were burning his nephew.
“He had to run Luke down and tackle him to put the flames out … He was screaming and crying for him to help,” said Stan Sharp, a former member of the military who compared the trauma — for his nephew and brother — to things he saw in the Middle East during his deployments.
His brother has undergone a second surgery and will likely be in the hospital for five to 10 more days recovering.
“He’s already blaming himself,” Stan Sharp said.
The crew was working at Flora, changing out two tanks and replacing them with 33,000-gallon fiberglass tanks when the explosion occurred. They were reportedly working for W.S. Red Hancock, Inc., out of Bentonia.
Becky Sharp Walker posted that her brother and son have “been best friends all of Luke’s life” and noted that the two are just alike — “aggravating and risk-taking.”
“My heart breaks for all you endured this past Friday, not just your own physical burns, but the memory of all you heard/saw that day and will be forever singed in your mind. I love you so much!”
The others who were injured have been identified on Facebook as James Boutwell, Luke Lott, Brent Sylvester and Brad Talley, all of whom are believed to be from Perry County.
The cause of the explosion is being investigated by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, along with the state fire marshal and personnel from the Mississippi Oil and Gas Board.
