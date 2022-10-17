An Ovett man who was headed home to his wife and their young son on Friday evening ended up going to his eternal home instead, loved ones said.
Casey Aaron Coleman, 25, died when the pickup he was driving ran off of Ovett-Petal Road and crashed into a tree just before 6 p.m.
A Gofundme account has to been set up to help with funeral expenses. To donate, click here
“Everyone who knew Casey knew what a big, kind heart he had and would help anybody in any way he could,” wrote Candace Webb of Center Point Christian Church, who set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses. “In return, we wanted to make sure his funeral expenses are taken care of and this burden taken off of the family, so they can grieve for their sudden and tremendous loss of their husband, daddy, son, brother and uncle.”
Webb noted that he was on his way to their home in the Johnson Community from work in Hattiesburg when the crash happened, and that’s when he “met his savior, Jesus Christ face to face.”
Coleman leaves behind his wife Jade and their 2-year-old son Waylon. The South Jones graduate was working as chief maintenance engineer at the Town Place Marriott and was living on Dogwood Drive with his wife, son, mother and grandmother.
“We were supposed to grow old together. My heart is in so many pieces,” Jade posted on Facebook. “I’m gonna make sure Waylon knows how much you loved him. I’m gonna talk about you every day.”
Volunteers from Union, Ovett, Glade and Boggy responded to the call at 1974 Ovett-Petal Road and attempted CPR on the crash victim, but to no avail. Paramedics from EMServ and AAA ambulances were also on scene and attempted live-saving measures. Coroner Burl Hall pronounced Coleman dead on the scene.
Coleman was headed east toward home when it appeared that he lost control of the Ford F-150 he was driving, and it left the roadway and struck the tree, witnessed told the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County
Fire Council contributed
