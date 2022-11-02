Both warned for firing shots at folks around hospital, Wild Wings like it was Wild West
•
Zachary Blackledge brought a gun to a bar fight. And now he will be behind bars for much of his early adult life.
Ezra McDonald started shooting into an SUV near the hospital because he “felt threatened,” and now the teenager will spend most of his 20s in prison.
Both pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to charges related to separate shootings that happened in the city limits of Laurel last year.
Blackledge, 22, of Laurel was ordered to serve 15 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling after an after-hours fight outside Buffalo Wild Wings in June 2021.
Blackledge pulled out a 9mm handgun and started firing, and BWW employee Marcelus Sampson was shot in the buttocks area and another bullet went through the door of Room 127 at the nearby Baymont Inn, Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall said.
Sampson had been fighting with a co-worker in the back parking lot of the eatery after 1 a.m. when he was shot. No one inside the hotel was struck by the errant shot. Blackledge admitted to Investigators Mitch Blakeney and Seth Crabtree of the Laurel Police Department that he pulled the trigger, and he admitted to it in front of the judge, too.
“You’re lucky you’re not here on a murder charge, facing life in prison,” Judge Dal Williamson said. “There was no reason to take this kind of action. You jeopardized innocent lives, and there have to be serious consequences.”
Blackledge was facing a maximum of 20 years for the aggravated assault and 10 years for shooting into a dwelling. He was ordered to serve 15 years on the assault, with a 10-year sentence on the shooting to run concurrently. He will also have to spend three years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $927.50 in court fees. He was represented by attorney Michael Mitchell. He had been out on bond while awaiting his court appearance, and family members broke into tears as he was handcuffed and taken into custody.
“You need to think about the future and how you’re going to live your life when you get out of prison,” the judge said.
McDonald, 19, of Laurel was ordered to serve seven years in the full-time custody of MDOC after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.
He was walking along the bustling medical area of South 13th Avenue and Jefferson Street around mid-morning last October when he pulled a .45-caliber handgun from a fanny pack and fired shots into a Chevrolet Tahoe, sending one of the occupants across the street to the emergency room of South Central Regional Medical Center.
He shot at the SUV after exchanging words with occupants Larry Evans and Kevin Palmer, telling LPD Investigator Josh Freeman that he “felt threatened,” Sumrall said. Numerous witnesses at the hospital and nearby clinics reported hearing “multiple shots” and seeing the suspect run away, Sumrall said. McDonald was caught by the LPD a short time later.
Evans had to get six stitches in his head after being cut by the bullet-shattered glass from the SUV he was driving, but neither he nor Palmer was shot. That was fortunate for them and for McDonald, the judge said.
“The only reason I’m cutting you any slack is because you haven’t been in trouble (in circuit court) before and your victims were not seriously injured,” Williamson said.
He also told McDonald he was fortunate to not be facing life in prison for a murder charge.
“You can’t take out a gun and start firing,” Williamson told him.
McDonald said he dropped out of school in the sixth grade. When Williamson asked why, McDonald said, “Because I was working at a car shop and making more money than the teachers.”
In addition to the prison time, McDonald will have to spend three years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $1,927.50 in court fees and fines, which includes $1,000 for the use of public defender Matt Sherman.
Williamson encouraged McDonald to work on getting his GED while he’s in custody.
“I hate to see you throw your life away,” he said. “When you get released, it’s up to you to determine how the the rest of your life will go.”
