Two young patrolmen helped take some guns and drugs off the streets as they arrested a Laurel man with a large amount of methamphetamine and a couple firearms in a traffic stop.
Damell Tillman, 27, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center and Judge Kyle Robertson set bond at $25,000 in Tillman’s initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court.
The arrest and charges were the result of the observations of rookie Laurel Police Department officers James Ainsworth and Joseph Couch, who were on patrol Sunday when they noticed a car whose driver was acting strangely and pulled him over on the Interstate 59 at 16th Avenue.
A search of the vehicle revealed two firearms as well as what was believed to be 47.8 grams of methamphetamine, 85 grams of marijuana and 10 Oxycodone pills.
Investigator Brad Anderson assisted in the arrest.
“This was Ainsworth’s arrest, and this is huge for a young officer like him,” Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said. “He has been out of the police academy for a little less than six months, so to get an arrest with this amount of methamphetamine and other drugs is huge for him. Getting these drugs off of the streets is one of our top priorities, and we are very proud of him.
“Arrests like this are important to keep drugs off the street,” Cox said. “We are proud of all of our officers for the work that they put in.”
