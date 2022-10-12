Accused dealer back behind bars for meth, child abuse
•
An Ellisville man who was already out on bond on a charge for dealing methamphetamine is back behind bars for the same thing — and this time, he’ll be staying for a while.
Martin “Zeus Capone” Ashcraft, 43, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and child abuse after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested him in a traffic stop on West Main Street in Sandersville overnight Monday.
Ashcraft tossed approximately 14 grams of meth out of his 12-year-old son’s window when JCSD narcotics agents pulled him over, Sgt. Jake Driskell said. The charge for child abuse was the result of the suspect having meth while with his young son.
Ashcraft was already out on bond for a previous meth charge, so his bond was expected to be revoked when he made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.
“Zeus is no longer on the loose,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We continue to press the fight against illegal narcotics distribution networks in Jones County. Maybe one day, these repeat offenders will learn their lesson.”
In November 2017, Ashcraft was one of a handful of convicted felons who drew the ire of Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson because of his early release from prison. Williamson is a harsh critic of the Parole Board releasing felons who have served just a portion of their sentences.
Ashcraft had pleaded to possession of methamphetamine in May 2017 and was back on the streets by December.
“By December 2017, he will only have served seven months on a three-year sentence!” Williamson wrote.
Berlin had high praise for the JCSD Narcotics Division.
“Our narcotics agents work day and night to identify, build cases against and arrest those selling illegal narcotics here. They do one heck of a job keeping the pressure on these dealers.”
