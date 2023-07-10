Heroes of drug court subject of documentary debuted at Christ’s Church
A young French filmmaker put her focus on addicts in the Free State and a program that helps set them free.
Elise-Joelle Denoulet’s documentary “Unsung Heroes: The Jones County Drug Court” made its public premiere last week to a packed sanctuary at Christ’s Church. The Ole Miss graduate student made the film as her thesis project to complete her requirements for a Master of Fine Arts in Documentary Expression degree at the university’s journalism school.
“Working on this project made me a better human being,” Denoulet said, adding that it was an emotional experience. “I cried a couple of times.”
The unsung heroes in the title, she said, is a reference to the drug court officials — coordinator Consuelo Walley, case manager Kenyada Smith, support specialist Melissa Barnett, officer Carrol Windham and Judge Dal Williamson.
“But it could be the participants, too. They’re the heroes. I hope you like the film,” Denoulet said before the lights were turned down and the film illuminated the screen.
She received a standing ovation at the end of the 20-minute film that featured interviews with Walley, Williamson, Smith and a couple of participants and graduates of the program, among others.
One of the most emotional portions of the film shows Walley talking about Chelsea Robinson, a promising young mother who completed the program and was about to complete nursing school, but she overdosed and died a year later. Walley sobs as she reads from an essay from Robinson that was printed in the Leader-Call in April 2021.
It was a stark reminder of what’s at stake for the participants and the proprietors of the program.
“If they go back to addiction, they will die,” Walley said in the film. “There are more Chelseas out there. That keeps me going.”
That drive is the power — and sometimes the weakness — of Walley, Williamson said before the film.
“When someone falls off, she takes it hard,” he said. “I tell her, ‘You’re not going to save everybody,’ but she doesn’t accept that.”
Walley was in this very sanctuary, working with addicts in the church’s Dying To Live Ministries, when Williamson met her at a wedding a few years ago and decided he wanted her to head up the drug court program.
“The third time I talked to her, I finally persuaded her,” he recalled.
Now, Walley leads one of the leading drug courts in the state and is in demand to train other new coordinators around the state, Williamson said.
“She has the capability of a lawyer, and the heart ... she wants everybody to be a success,” he said.
Working with Dying To Live helped bring out that side of her, said Walley, who admitted to being a cynic when she first started practicing law.
“I didn’t have a lot of grace for people,” she said. The addiction hit close to home, with a family member, and she had a change of heart. “That brought compassion, empathy.”
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee spoke before the film was shown, too, and talked about the important work that was being done in drug court for addicts who want to change their ways.
“It offers a smooth road, direction, and, when needed, correction,” he said.
Magee told about his daughter, a nurse who got what she thought was a dream job at a clinic but became disillusioned by the number of prescriptions for pain medication that were being written by doctors. She quit the job soon after.
“The impact of that was horrible,” Magee said of the free flow of opioid-based medication that led to the addiction of many previously productive people. “These are people who somehow got on the wrong path. I’m glad there’s a program here to help them.”
Christ’s Church Pastor Jason Capers said he appreciated the filmmaker for showing the people “who work so hard to save lives.”
Denoulet grew up in France and came to the United States for her graduate studies. She has directed several short films, including two that have been selected for film festivals. She worked on “Unsung Heroes” for a year, she said. It was when she was working with fellow journalism students on projects in Wayne and Greene counties when she heard about the good work that was being done in the Jones County Drug Court Program. After doing a little digging, she decided to dig deeper. The documentary is the product of that decision.
“I’m excited for the community to see the documentary,” Walley said, “but it’s not about me. It’s about seeing people get set free — not from prison, just free.
“I’m thankful to Elise for putting this documentary together. If I’m having a bad day, I watch it. It’s a reminder of why we’re there. I hope it gets seen all over.”
View “Unsung Heroes” by clicking on:
