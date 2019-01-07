Jones County Drug Court participant Billy Bilbrey decided he wanted to give back to his community.
As part of his court-mandated community service, Bilbrey does custodial work at the Christian Food Mission in Laurel once a week.
“I noticed that they are not able to ask for donations, so I just wanted to give back,” Bilbrey said.
So he decided to tell other drug court participants about his desire to help out and organized a canned-food drive.
Jones County Drug Court is a program for felony offenders who do not have any violent charges. Bilbrey was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia back in September 2017.
The program gives offenders who meet all of the criteria an opportunity for a second chance at life with the intense program, which has strict oversight and accountability for participants.
“It is important for the community to see participants giving back to it instead of taking away from it,” Drug Court Coordinator Consuelo Walley said.
Bilbrey has completed anger management counseling, a parenting class and a 12-step program. He is now in Phase 2 of the program and must complete all four phases before graduating. The program takes three to five years.
— By Chataura Sanders/Chief Communications Officer, Jones County Board of Supervisors
