Ga. man accused of sex with young teen
•
A Georgia man got his car stuck in the mud behind a church in Moselle. And now he’s stuck in a jail cell in Ellisville after being accused of parking behind the church to have sex with a young girl.
Stevie B. Burch, 37, of Columbus, Ga., was charged with touching a child for lustful purposes and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He is being held on $25,000 bond.
The arrest was the result of Deputy Jason Mills of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responding to a report of a suspicious person at Moselle Missionary Baptist Church on Highway 11 just after 6 a.m. Monday.
Burch was standing in the front parking lot talking on a cellphone when Mills arrived. He told Mills that he was turning around and the Ford Crown Victoria he was driving got stuck, so he was trying to get help, according to the report.
Mills then noticed a young Hispanic girl in the back seat of the car and asked Burch about her. At first, Burch said she was his daughter and he got lost taking her to her grandmother’s house, the report continued. After more questioning, he admitted that the 14-year-old girl was not his daughter, but he was giving her a ride home.
When the unidentified girl’s mother arrived on the scene, she told deputies that her daughter had stayed with a family friend in Hattiesburg and that friend was supposed to bring the girl home. When the mother contacted the woman, the woman reportedly said she wasn’t feeling well, so she got her boyfriend’s friend, Burch, to take the teen home.
The girl’s mother reportedly told deputies she did not know Burch and her daughter “had no business being with him.”
Both Burch and the girl denied that anything sexual occurred, at first, but they both later admitted that there was oral sex, according to the report, after JCSD victims’ advocate Sgt. Priscilla Pitts and Capt. Vince Williams got involved in the case.
The girl was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center to have a rape kit performed on her and placed into evidence. Burch also submitted to a DNA sample and his cellphone was confiscated, according to the report.
Burch made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court later that day and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set his bond at $25,000. The suspect remained behind bars on Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.