Deputies running against bosses, ex-sheriff putting name on ballot
•
Two county employees have filed qualifying papers to run against their bosses in upcoming Jones County elections, and a former sheriff is also putting his name on the ballot, but for a new job.
Deputy Justice Court Clerk Stacy Walls has qualified along with longtime incumbent David Lyons to run for District 3 Justice Court Judge. Lyons had reportedly told some people last year that he didn’t intend to run, but he has filed his papers with the circuit clerk.
Deputy Coroner Burl Hall also filed his paperwork to run for the top job. Longtime incumbent Coroner Nancy Barnett has also qualified to run for another term.
Qualifying began on Jan. 2 and will continue though March 1 at 5 p.m.
Ex-Sheriff Larry Dykes qualified to run for District 2 supervisor. Chad Boykin also put in his paperwork to run for that position, which is currently held by longtime incumbent Danny Roy Spradley.
Incumbents Johnny Burnett (Beat 1) and David Scruggs (Beat 4) were the only supervisors who had qualified for their seats as of Friday. Phil Dickerson had filed his papers to run for the Beat 3 seat that is held by Barry Saul.
Attorney Noel Rogers filed his papers to run for District 1 Justice Court Judge. That’s the seat that’s been held by Howell Beech, who reportedly will not seek another term. Judge Billie Graham has filed to run for a second term in the District 2 seat.
Tina Byrd Gatlin is the first candidate to qualify for the tax assessor/collector job after longtime incumbent Ramona Blackledge decided not to run for another term.
Incumbent Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks and incumbent Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin also filed their papers to run for second terms.
Sheriff Alex Hodge qualified to run for a fourth term, amid great fanfare with family members and staff.
Former Deputy Danny Gibson qualified to run for District 2 Constable. That position is currently held by Larry Strickland. Incumbent Constables Mike Sumrall (District 1) and David Livingston (District 3) have also qualified.
All of the candidates so far have qualified as Republicans. Primary elections are set for Aug. 6.
Candidates who are running under a party must fill out qualifying papers and pay $100 to run. Anyone who runs as an independent must have at least 50 signatures for a county-wide office or 15 signatures for a district office, along with a $100 filing fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.