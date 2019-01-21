The Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department is having a raffle to benefit one of its own. Firefighter Kevin Jones has been diagnosed with colon cancer. He is self-employed and has two small children, but he will be out of work for 8-10 weeks as he goes through intense treatment to beat it.
Calhoun VFD will raffle off tickets for three gift cards — grand prize is $500, second is $250 and third is $100. The drawing will be at 7 p.m., March 1 at Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department. Winners do not have to be present. The drawing will be done during a live post on the Calhoun Fire and Rescue Facebook page.
The Calhoun VFD is also taking orders for T-shirts to benefit Jones.
For raffle tickets or T-shirts, contact Lee Garick at 601-498-2858 or Becky Garick at 601-498-6500 or send a message to the Calhoun Fire Rescue or Jones County Fire Rescue Facebook pages.
On Feb. 2, from 8 a.m.-noon, Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department will have a “Fill the Boot” drive at the intersection of Highway 84/28 to benefit Jones.
Jones has been serving the Calhoun community as a volunteer firefighter for three years. The Jones County Fire Council is encouraging the public to help one who serves his community as he begins the fight of his life.
— By Dana Bumgardner/PIO Jones County Fire Council
