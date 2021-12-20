It was all fun and games until a Chicago-area man showed up at a Laurel woman’s house and woke her up by whispering in her ear at 2 in the morning.
Jake Stone, 30, was charged with stalking and trespassing and is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $550,000 bond in a case that should serve as a warning to others, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
“Don’t give out your personal information online,” he said emphatically. An unidentified North Laurel woman in her 40s was in a Playstation gaming chat room that extended to a Facebook group, according to the affidavit. Stone was part of both groups and had been acquainted with the woman since 2012. In the group, the woman had apparently alluded to being unhappy in her marriage and Stone’s comments to her became flirtatious.
She would rebuke his advances and even changed profiles to avoid him, but he kept tracking her down on social media, according to the affidavit. He communicated to her that they were destined to be together, but she continued to try to turn him away.
But in the early-morning hours of Monday last week, she received a message from him showing that his location was in Laurel, and he soon asked if he could come inside.
But she didn’t see that until the next day — after he had awakened her from beside her bed, whispering, “I’m here to take you to your eternal peace,” according to the affidavit that was read in Laurel Municipal Court at Stone’s initial appearance.
Stone left when she told him to, but she went to the LPD to report the crime the next day and officers picked up the suspect when he returned to her house. It turned out that the woman had mentioned in the chat room that her back door latch didn’t secure properly, and Stone had apparently remembered that and entered the home through there around 2 a.m.
“Putting out minor details like that could have led to something really bad,” Investigator Mitch Blakeney said, referring to her mention of the door.
The woman filed a detailed affidavit with LPD Criminal Investigations Division administrative assistant Nikki Lee, and the charges were filed.
When Stone made his initial appearance, Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond
at $550,000 because he was considered a flight risk since his home is in Illinois, north of Chicago. It was also learned that he had two restraining orders on him that were related to electronic stalking charges in New York and Missouri.
Stone reportedly refused to talk to investigators. Officials involved with the case said it was rare for someone to follow through on cyberstalking to travel 800 or so miles to seek out a victim.
“I don’t care if it’s scammers or gamers or anything else ... don’t be sharing enough personal information that someone can show up at your house,” Cox said. “Don’t get confident enough with people that you only know online to give them those kinds of details.”
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office has a Cyber Crime Division and more details and resources about what to do and not do to avoid becoming a victim.
For more, go to www.ago.state.ms.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.