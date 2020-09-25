More residents come forward about adverse conditions in housing units
When Christine Hatten moved to Laurel Gardens low-income housing in 2012, she was trying to do better for herself. The place seemed nice at first — and from the outside, it is. But she soon noticed something was wrong with her stove.
Then her neighbor had stove problems. That neighbor reports that now, her stove must be turned off via the breaker during the day because it will sometimes activate by itself, running the risk of a house fire. The small single-family homes have had a slew of problems since, namely the plumbing, as workers have been spotted pouring wastewater down a city drain. Further, toilets in Hatten’s unit and at least two other units weren’t flushing Wednesday, with no response from the property’s main office at 10 a.m. The toilets had stopped working the previous night.
Now, Hatten said her rent is going up for the third time in two years. She signed a contract to pay $543 per month and she now pays $663. Another $50 will be added to the rent next month. But with a $5,800 damage bill she says is wrongful — plus the stack of eviction letters she regularly receives as a result — the rent isn’t her biggest obstacle right now. She’s had that $5,800 fine since 2015, even after it was dismissed in court.
The other problem Hatten has with that fine is that the damage could have been covered with $100, according to an estimate from Lowe’s. A family member bumped the brick carport wall and cracked some bricks; Sentry Asset Management, the property owner, contracted the work for $5,800 and stuck Hatten with the bill.
“I pay my rent on time every month,” Hatten said. “And all they did was replace a few bricks, use some of the old bricks and paint over it. … Sentry Asset Management made themselves look like fools by taking a bad deal, and now I have to pay for it.”
She said a landlord took the case to court in 2018, three years after the damage was done, at which time it was dismissed due to the statute of limitations. The same landlord even put a note on one of Hatten’s rent receipts after the case was thrown out: “Ms. Hatten needs her (balance) corrected.”
Sentry Asset Management and its manager Ray Chapman did not return phone calls from the Leader-Call to its main office in Oxford.
Ailrick Young of the Laurel Housing Authority said that his department doesn’t manage the housing project but has a 1 percent ownership. The project is funded through income housing tax credits and the Mississippi Home Corporation in Jackson. Young said that in a normal (and hypothetical) situation, the Housing Authority would seek reparation costs from the lease-holder if the lease-holder was found personally responsible for damage to a property.
Hatten, just like other tenants have alleged, said she received a false late fee for her rent as recently as August. She paid her rent on July 30, and late fees aren’t issued until the 5th of the following month. She proved the date she paid with a receipt.
Just last week, an anonymous long-time resident of Laurel Gardens said she and other tenants pay their rent on time but money orders and other documents are frequently lost on the property owner’s side. Judge Noel Rogers recently dismissed eviction cases in which the tenant had kept rent receipts, and other cases were postponed to December.
That resident alleged that the foundations of the houses are shifting, appliances are often breaking and that in some cases, sewage comes up through the floors. She said tenants will be allowed to buy the units after 15 years of renting but that these problems are making the units worthless.
Hatten said a maintenance worker told her Wednesday that the city will take over the properties’ wastewater management from B Clean in about a year.
While speaking with a reporter, many tenants have chosen to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation. A former resident said she and her three kids were given a “$10 space heater” after her unit’s heating went out in the winter. She said that due to unexplained fines, her account balance with the company never reached zero and that she was paying about $1,800 per month.
Regarding evictions, a declaration issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state tenants are protected from evictions “to prevent the further spread of COVID-19” until Dec. 31.
The order protects those who have “used best efforts to obtain government assistance for rent or housing”; who “expect to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for the calendar year 2020 (or no more than $198,000 if filing a joint tax return)”; who are “unable to pay my full rent or make a full housing payment due to substantial loss of household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, lay-offs, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses”; and who are “using best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment as the individual’s circumstances may permit, taking into account other non-discretionary expenses.”
The order, which tenants can give to landlords as statement of fact, is signed claiming that “if evicted, I would likely become homeless, need to move into a homeless shelter or need to move into a new residence shared by other people who live in close quarters because I have no other available housing options,” hence the CDC’s reasoning that the order prevents the spread of COVID-19.
The order also states, “I must still pay rent or make a housing payment, and comply with other obligations that I may have under my tenancy, lease agreement or similar contract.
