A Jones County man who was expected to go to trial and fight a molestation charge pleaded guilty to the crime instead this week in Jones County Circuit Court.
Larry Gatlin, 49, had insisted that investigators used the video statement of another young girl who “looks identical” to his accuser to get an indictment against him. Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin and public defender John Piazza both said in late August that the case would likely go to trial because Gatlin was insistent upon his innocence.
But then he heard the young girl testify during a hearing on a tender years motion, which is when the court decides if victims can testify outside of the view of jurors because of their age.
“After he heard the victim testify, he apparently had a change of heart and decided he would take a plea,” Martin said. “The family is happy because the child won’t have to testify.”
Gatlin was ordered to serve five years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, then spend five years post-release supervision under MDOC, pay $1,927.50 in court fees and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
He will have to serve all of his time behind bars, with no chance for early release, for two reasons — because he was convicted of a sex offense and because he was sentenced as a habitual offender. He has convictions for sale of LSD and grand larceny on his record.
Gatlin was arrested for molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes two years ago and was held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $50,000 bond before his plea. Delays in the case were caused by two psychological exams that were ordered before the pandemic shut down jury trials.
When he appeared in court in January, the judge ruled that Gatlin was competent to stand trial and that he was going to be tried as a habitual offender. After that, Gatlin said the charges against him were “someone else’s molestation case.”
He said the JCSD “used someone else’s video to get an indictment,” noting that a young girl who lives near him and “looks identical” to his accuser was involved in a molestation case in 2012.
Children who are believed to be victims of sexual abuse are interviewed by specialists. The video of their description of what happened is often shown to a grand jury to decide whether to indict the suspect and to a jury to decide whether to convict the defendant.
Gatlin claimed that the video of the other girl, from eight years earlier, was used to get the charge and indictment against him. He testified in a hearing that he saw a JCSD employee with another woman at his house one day before his arrest.
“I knew I was going to be railroaded for something,” Gatlin said. “I told my father they were planning something at the kitchen table.”
The JCSD employee he referred to worked in public relations, not in law enforcement.
Gatlin wENT on to say the video was “manufactured” to change the name of the child and accused perpetrator in its references and labeling.
“I know for a fact that wasn’t the same girl,” he said.
Martin said, “There’s no doubt on the state’s part” that the right accuser is on the video.
That was when Piazza requested a “more thorough” psychological exam, and that was ordered.
Gatlin has sent letters to the Leader-Call claiming that several officials were trying to set him up and send him to prison.
According to the arrest affidavit, the molestation Gatlin is accused of occurred in August 2018 and was reported to the JCSD then. Gatlin, his accuser and one other person were at a residence working outside when he sent one inside to get some water.
His young accuser was “in the playroom when Larry grabbed her, held her arms” and she “could not get loose and (he) put his hands between (her) shorts and panties,” according to the affidavit from her interview with the child specialist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.