A 48-year-old Jones County man has been deemed competent to stand trial for child molestation charges, according to a ruling by Judge Dal Williamson based on the defendant’s second psychological evaluation.
“At the time of the alleged offense, (Larry Gatlin) knew the difference between right and wrong, he had the capacity to comprehend his Constitutional rights and he is competent to stand trial ...and assist in his own defense,” Williamson said, reading from the report of Hattiesburg psychologist Dr. Beverly Smallwood.
Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said she anticipated that the case would go to trial as opposed to reaching a plea agreement with Gatlin and public defender John Piazza. The judge set the trial for Sept. 23 at South Central Place. It would be the first Jones County Circuit Court jury trial since March, when COVID-19 started limiting interaction between people. Around the state, some other courts have resumed having trials in places much larger than standard courtrooms.
“There’s a lot of room to spread jurors out there,” Williamson said of South Central Place, which is the old Walmart, next to Kroger. “We’ll take every measure to be careful, to keep people socially distanced and hand sanitizer and masks will be available to everyone.”
The judge said he appreciates South Central Regional Medical Center CEO Doug Higginbotham for allowing the court to use the facility.
“We need to go forward” with cases that have been on the docket, he said, “and that’s my intention right now.”
Gatlin was arrested for molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes two years ago and has been held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $50,000 bond. Delays in the case were caused by two psychological exams that were ordered before the pandemic shut down jury trials.
When he appeared in court in January, the judge ruled that Gatlin was compe tent to stand trial and that he was going to be tried as a habitual offender. After that, Gatlin said the charges against him were “someone else’s molestation case.”
He said the Jones County Sheriff’s Department “used someone else’s video to get an indictment,” noting that a young girl who lives near him and “looks identical” to his accuser was involved in a molestation case in 2012. Children who are believed to be victims of sexual abuse are interviewed by specialists. The video of their description of what happened is often shown to a grand jury to decide whether to indict the suspect and to a jury to decide whether to convict the defendant.
Gatlin claimed that the video of the other girl, from eight years earlier, was used to get the charge and indictment against him.
“It’s a different child in the forensic interview?” Williamson asked.
Gatlin said, “Yes.” The girl in the video that was used to get him indicted
was “raised around me all (her) life” and he “knew she had a case pending.”
Gatlin went on to say that he saw a JCSD employee with another woman at his house one day before his arrest.
“I knew I was going to be railroaded for something,” Gatlin said. “I told my father they were planning something at the kitchen table.”
The JCSD employee he referred to worked in public relations, not in law enforcement.
Gatlin went on to say that the video was “manufactured” to change the name of the child and accused perpetrator in its references and labeling.
“Get the state Attorney General here to investigate,” Gatlin said, “because I know for a fact that wasn’t the same girl.”
Martin said, “There’s no doubt on the state’s part” that the right accuser is shown on the video.
That’s when Piazza requested a “more thorough” psychological exam, and that was ordered.
Gatlin has sent letters to the Leader-Call claiming that several officials were trying to set him up and send him to prison.
According to the arrest affidavit, the molestation Gatlin is accused of occurred in August 2018 and was reported to the JCSD then. Gatlin, his accuser and one other person were at a residence working outside when he sent one inside to get some water.
His young accuser was “in the playroom when Larry grabbed her, held her arms” and she “could not get loose and (he) put his hands between (her) shorts and panties,” according to the affidavit from her interview with the child specialist.
Gatlin then said “he would kill (the other person) and f - - - her before he killed her,” according to the affidavit.
