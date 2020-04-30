An alligator estimated to be about 10 feet long caused quite a stir along Highway 11 north near Thermo-kool, a short distance south of 24th Street in Laurel. The animal was first seen "sunbathing" along the shoulder before officials subdued then removed. Michelle Newcomb Manning snapped this photo.
