Local law enforcement officers have had to deal with trespassers of the reptilian kind on a country road and in the heart of the city in recent weeks. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies Austin Smith, left, and Jason Holder, right, assisted conservation officer Richard Holifield as he wrangled a 7-foot-3 alligator on Lonesome Pines Road on Tuesday night. Last week, Sgt. Mark Brewer of the Laurel Police Department captured a 3-footer that was in Mason Park. Earlier in May, the LPD assisted with the removal of a gator that was 7-plus feet from the side of Susie B. Ruffin Avenue. All were “humanely released to a new home far, far away,” officials said. (Photos submitted)
