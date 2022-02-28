A longtime community leader who has been giving to others in Jones County for four decades is the receiving something this time — recognition.
Linda Gavin was honored as Humanitarian of the Year, an annual award that goes to someone who is selected by active, associate and life members of the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel.
Honorees are people who emulate the spirit of JA by working tirelessly and unselfishly on behalf of the children, youth and families of Laurel and Jones County, and Gavin fits that description.
She came to Laurel in the early 1980s and recently retired from her position as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at South Central Regional Medical Center, where she is still serving as the physician recruiter for the health system.
“If you know our recipient personally, you know that she is a giver,” according to the nomination letter. “She gives of her time, her energy and her vision benefits all those around her. Her consistent care for our community, combined with her unending efforts, has created the Jones County that we know today. Because of her tireless work, generations of children in our community will have access to opportunities that were once unheard of.”
When Gavin first moved to Laurel, she worked for the Leader-Call before going to SCRMC. She worked with the Leader-Call again last year to coordinate and direct a video that was a key component of a first-place-award-winning Multimedia Presentation by the Mississippi Press Association on Saturday in Jackson. She received the JA award that same evening in Laurel at The Gables.
“When you say her name, your mind will automatically go to the word ‘advocate,’” the nomination letter continued. “She’s an advocate for anything she believes in. Every day since she began her career in Laurel at the Laurel Leader-Call, she used her talents to advocate and promote the community we call home. She has brought countless physicians and families to Jones County. She has served on numerous non-profit boards to improve the lives of others. Her spirit and soul continues to serve our community.”
Gavin’s professional accolades include being recognized as the marketing person of the year by her hospital association peers in Mississippi and she has received national recognition for her efforts in marketing health care in Laurel and Jones County. She has also been recognized as one of the Top 50 Businesswoman in the state by the Mississippi Business Journal and was chosen Young Careerist of the Year by the Business and Professional Women of Laurel. She was picked as Volunteer of the Year by the EDA of Jones County and also served as that organization’s president. She was a groundbreaking member of the Laurel Rotary Club, becoming the first woman member — and she eventually became the first woman to serve as president of the organization and was recognized by Rotary International as a Paul Harris Fellow, a distinction awarded to very few within the organization.
She loves spending time with her husband Bruce, who was at the ceremony with her, as well as her son Kristopher, daughter Lindsey and especially her two grandchildren Hobs and Gigi. The letter concluded: “Thank you for your continued commitment and dedication to our community!”
— Katye Ainsworth, First Vice President of Junior Auxiliary of Laurel, contributed
