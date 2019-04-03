Retired Brig. Gen. George B. Price will speak at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Price will reminisce about his sister Leontyne Price and growing up in Laurel. His talk is free and open to the public.
After graduating from Oak Park High School, Gen. Price graduated from South Carolina State College and was commissioned as infantry second lieutenant. Gen. Price’s military career spans 27 years. He completed Army Command and General Staff College and earned a master’s degree from Shippensburg State College in 1971.
After various military assignments around the globe, he was promoted to brigadier general, where he was assigned as the assistant division commander, 1st Armored Division, and concurrently community commander, Nurnberg Military Community. He assumed duties as chief of staff, First United States Army on Aug. 3, 1976.
His decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart. He also has been awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge with star and the Parachutist Badge and the Ranger Tab.
Gen. Price has worked in the telecommunications industry, technical engineering services and consulting services. He also later served as the personal manager of his sister, opera diva Leontyne Price. He and his wife Laura reside in Columbia, Md.
Gen. Price’s talk is in conjunction with the current LRMA exhibition “O Patria Mia: Leontyne Price and Aïda,” on view in the LRMA Lower Level Galleries through April 28. The exhibition is sponsored by First State Bank, The Chisholm Foundation, Tim Lawrence and Kellon Lawrence of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Jackson, the Laurel Arts League and the Jean Chisholm Lindsey Exhibition Endowment Fund.
For more information, call 601-649-6374 or visit www.LRMA.org.
