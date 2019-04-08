On Friday, a portrait of opera legend Leontyne Price was unveiled and dedicated at Oak Park Elementary School. Her brother, retired Brig. Gen. George B. Price, was on hand to receive the dedication.
“I come to represent my sister,” Price said. “She loves her hometown, the people in it and the opportunities it afforded her. She has represented Oak Park and Laurel, her state and her country with dignity, pride and class, which was learned here in Laurel at Oak Park.”
Gen. Price addressed the students in attendance and shared words of encouragement to do their best in school and life.
“Anytime you get discouraged and downtrodden, take a look at this portrait and be encouraged,” he said.
The pastel portrait was created by award-winning artist Madata Okafor, who is originally from Nigeria and now resides in Laurel.
“I want to say thank you for giving me the privilege to paint a legend and great visionary,” Okafor said.
The portrait will hang permanently at Oak Park Elementary School in the Laurel School District.
— By Lacey Walters Slay/Laurel School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.