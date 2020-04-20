A Laurel woman is without her home after a generator exploded Saturday night.
At about 8:50, Michelle Stokes’ camper on Orange Drive went up in flames when she and her son tried to crank a generator, which backfired on the second attempt. Stokes was able to escape the vehicle with all her pets accounted for, she said.
“I’m shaken up,” Stokes said. She said she had been living in the camper when the fire started.
Glade Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and found the fire as tall as the surrounding trees, said Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
One witness said the scene looked like “the world was on fire.”
Powers and M & M volunteer fire departments and EMServ assisted. The fire was quickly contained, but the camper sustained heavy damage.
