The Jalen Lindsey for Mayor campaign will host a "Get Out to Vote" rally at the Dubose Street Park in Ellisville from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event will promote the Jalen Lindsey for Mayor Campaign, voter participation and voter registration.
This event is free and open to the public and will offer food, live music and jumps for children to play on. A table will be set up for voter registration/education.
Live entertainment will feature Rashad the Blues Kid.
Vernon Dahmer once said, “If you don’t vote, you don’t count.” This event is to ensure every citizen of Ellisville is accounted for and active in the voting process, the Lindsey Campaign said. CDC guidelines will be enforced to ensure the safety of all in attendance.
