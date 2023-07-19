A/C woes plaguing county jail
Assessment ordered
It may feel like they’ve been putting the heat on prisoners at the Berlin Inn this summer, but that’s not on purpose, the sheriff told the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
“The air-conditioner is breaking down ... it’s not adequately cooling,” Sheriff Joe Berlin told supervisors. “The system is not big enough to cool the jail.”
He asked supervisors to check with county maintenance supervisor David Hendry about how much the county is paying for repairs to the HVAC system at the Jones Count Adult Detention Center and to assess whether a new system could be more cost-efficient in the long run.
“It’s very hot in there, so it needs looking into,” Berlin said.
Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley asked for Clark Engineers to assist with that assessment.
“We need to do that quickly,” board President Johnny Burnett said.
Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller suggested that federal American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used “since it has to do with ventilation.”
Supervisors also approved a reimbursement to former inmate Latoya Rogers, who had some personal property given to someone else by mistake or stolen from a locker while she was incarcerated at the jail.
In other business, the board signed a resolution for a $3.75-million general obligation bond that was used to help prepare an industrial site for new business Cold-Link Logistics, which broke ground for its new facility just outside of Ellisville last week. The cold-storage warehouse is expected to open in a year and create 84 jobs there and 30 more at Moselle-based Whitestone Transportation.
In a followup from the previous meeting, the board agreed to give $30,000 toward the construction of a new station for the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department. The proposed station would be built north of its current location on Highway 15 and would include much of the Matthews Community and other nearby locations that are currently a Class 10 rating — the worst rating for insurance premium costs.
The rating would improve to a Class 9 as soon as a station, with a tanker and a pumper on location, is there, but Shady Grove VFD officials said they could get it down to a Class 7 after getting set up there and going through the rating process.
The county will have to rebid the project in order to provide public money, Ashley said.
Leonard Bentz of the South Mississippi Planning and Development District provided the board with that agency’s annual report, saying that the supervisors’ annual contribution of $87,000 resulted in $2.1 million in “goods and services to Jones County.” The agency also presented scholarships to four South Jones graduates who are enrolling at Jones College. The county’s contribution is not used to fund scholarships, Bentz pointed out.
The board also agreed to request help from the Pat Harrison Waterway to look at “drainage issues” on Dacetown Road, where it’s being repaved.
Supervisors also OK’d emergency repairs at the intersection of Eastview Drive and Marie Stephens Road. The work is “90 percent done,” Supervisor Phil Dickerson said, after the roadway was damaged by recent rain and flooding.
Marian Allen asked the board to consider renaming basketball courts in the Currie Community for longtime South Jones coach Casey Price, who recently passed away. Supervisor Travares Comegys pointed out that Price was a former Beat 5 employee, too.
Supervisors also agreed to sponsor four local tournament-bound baseball teams — Ellisville Dixie Youth Baseball 9U, Laurel-Jones County 9U All-Stars, LJC Dixie Pre-Majors and LJC Dixie Majors.
