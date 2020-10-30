In April, four Meridian police officers were indicted on embezzlement and theft. Then in August, a police lieutenant resigned after being arrested for DUI in Alabama. The Meridian Police Department has had its share of recent troubles, but a Jones County native hopes to fix it all at the helm.
Police Chief Chris Read, a 1988 West Jones High School graduate, was sworn in last Tuesday, Oct. 20, after a long line of acting chiefs who stepped up and quickly resigned since Chief Benny Dubose left. The mayor “never could get a confirmation for various reasons,” Read said, and wasn’t at liberty to discuss those reasons. He did say, though, that it’s difficult to confirm a department head when the mayor is up for re-election.
“When a new mayor is elected, there are sometimes changeovers for department heads,” he said. “In regards to me, the reason I have no issue with that is that I’ve been here for 20-plus years. I look at my work performance as my insurance policy — whoever comes in, if it’s a new mayor, my work performance will determine if I have a job or not.”
In the wake of some controversies — like an embezzlement of more than $50,000 by several officers — Read is steering the department toward community policing to regain public trust.
An officer at MPD since 1999, Read said he’s only in control of everything that happens from his confirmation onward. But corruption inside his department will be handled, he said.
“I’m a huge proponent of law enforcement being held accountable just like citizens are held accountable,” Read said. “Just because you’re a badge doesn’t mean you don’t have to adhere to laws on the book. Law enforcement are pretty much hired to clean houses and make sure things are in order. At some point, you have to clean your own house.”
Read said he is working closely with federal partners to keep that promise.
“I welcome oversight,” he said. “I can’t do anything about past administrations.”
A little more than two months ago, Lt. John Griffith resigned from the MPD after he was arrested for DUI in Orange Beach, Alabama. Then-acting chief, Lt. Patrick Gale, accepted Griffith’s resignation after meeting with him.
Griffith had been demoted from captain to lieutenant in May after not reporting a racial slur used by an officer under his supervision. The officer in question was fired.
And earlier this year, the U.S. District Court unsealed indictments charging Capt. James Arrington, Sgt. Dareall Thompson, officer Tenesia Evans and former officer Erica Harmon on embezzlement and theft.
Read said it’s nothing new; crime today is as it was in 1999, with some minor societal changes.
“I think as a society we’re in a different dispensation than we were 20 years ago,” he said. “We talk about how bad crime is now and all of those things. I’ve always seen an ebb and flow, spikes in crime, and the only difference now is we live with social media. You have instant livestreaming, where you can get information out, whereas back then you had to read the newspaper.
“As chief of police, there is no difference in responsibility. Our society is in a different era, a transitional period, but as far as this position goes, there is no difference.
Read played basketball at West Jones until his graduation in ’88. He moved to Meridian in ’89 where he was a Naval contractor until joining the MPD in ’99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.