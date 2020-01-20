Local law enforcement working together to combat rash of violence
•
Representatives of local, state and federal agencies met in Wayne County to talk about ways to combat ongoing feuds that have escalated to several shootings in the area over the last month or so.
After an hour-long meeting for Operation Ghost, the group agreed to “gang up” to combat gang violence.
“Information is the key,” said longtime Lauderdale County deputy and constable Mike Myers. “We have a wealth of information. We know a lot of the players.”
He encouraged members of other agencies to input information so they can all share it.
“Sharing intel, sharing information is the way to solve problems,” said Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley. “We’ve got to work together.”
Longtime Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp agreed. He didn’t mince words when it came to what may be holding back law enforcement and what’s fueling the gangs.
“We’ve got to share resources,” Kemp said. “We know all of our own agendas, but a would-be criminal doesn’t know jurisdictions. Drugs, sex and money … that’s what it’s all driven by.”
Interstate 59 and Highway 45 are part of the “drug pipeline” and dealers are often using the U.S. Postal Service to deliver drugs now, he said.
“I’ve been doing this 32 years,” he said. “We’ve got to start thinking out of the box. If someone has an idea, we need to share it.”
Ashley talked about a “disturbing video” he saw recently that showed young men with guns threatening violence.
“We’re outgunned,” he said, referring to the automatic weapons some of the young men in the video had, “and their goal is to cause violence and harm.”
Ashley said he has also reached out to the Mississippi Highway Patrol to help local agencies take down the gangs.
“Roadblocks, saturation … we’re going to do what we have to do,” he said. “If they’ve got guns, they’re going to jail.”
Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said his department had three drive-by shootings and four injuries right around Christmas. More than 40 bullets were fired, some of which went into homes and apartments, and two were found in a nearby church, he said.
“They’re not even aiming,” Nobles said.
But his department is targeting gang members, he said, and they’re dealing with perpetrators and potential witnesses to try to force them to share information.
“If they didn’t want to talk, we locked them up for hindering prosecution,” he said. “If they don’t want to talk, we take you to jail. We put the message out, ‘If you’re just smoking a blunt and you’re in a gang, you’re going to jail.’”
That aggressive approach put a stop to the violence that was going on between the Gangster Disciples and Vice Lords for the time-being, he said, noting that he brought in “every reserve I had” along with his paid personnel.
“We’re a poor county doing the best we can,” he said. “We’ve got to come together as departments and use each others’ resources.”
Just before Christmas, a 13-year-old Waynesboro boy who was inside his apartment playing video games was shot and killed in a drive-by that injured six. No arrests have been made yet, but that was believed to be a result of an ongoing battle between gangs in Waynesboro and Laurel, said Waynesboro Police Chief Holt Ross.
“This is not Jackson or Meridian, but it seems like big-town crime,” he said. “There’s no fighting, just shooting.”
Communication between agencies and with residents is the key to combatting the violence, he said.
“Every little piece of information is important,” he said. “We’ve got to get the people in that community to trust us, to talk to us.”
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, Wayne County District Attorney Kassie Coleman and Jason Denham of the ATF were on hand for the meeting, but they were there “just to listen.” All said they wanted to assist in any way possible to help “fill in the gaps,” Coleman said.
“Gang members move around,” Ashley said. “We’ve got to keep up with them, and we can do that, working together. We’re one big team.”
Members of the Jones and Jasper county sheriff’s departments and Laurel Police Department were among the attendees at the meeting, which also included a half-hour or so behind closed doors, with no media present.
“Working together, we might be able to suppress some things,” LPD Investigator Michelle Howell said. “The counties and towns are closely related.”
One thing that all agencies and voters can do is encourage their state representatives to pass the “Anti-Gang Act,” which would have enhanced penalties and prevented gang members from being eligible for parole or early release programs by the Mississippi Department of Corrections. That bill “didn’t even make it out of committee” last session, Kemp said.
Over the years, some city and police officials have denied that they have a gang problem, but that won’t help matters, Ashley said.
“We have to address the issue,” he said, adding that he appreciates other local agencies standing with him. “Recognize the problem, then we can combat it. I’m reaching out to the feds because I don’t want any more innocent life to be killed, and I’ll use whatever resources I have to, even if I have to go to the military.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.