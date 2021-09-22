Ghost hunting in the Laurel Library
The Laurel Library is haunted, its employees say, and they’re inviting the public to come there as paranormal experts attempt to communicate with their ghosts and discover who or what is haunting the library. The Magnolia Paranormal Group will be there 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 2, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23. Ages 12 and up are welcome to attend, and there’s a maximum of 10 participants per evening. The fee is $25 per person. Light snacks will be provided. Register online https://ljclsystem. eventbrite.com or call (601)-428-4313 for more information.
NE Jones to host special 'Night at the Grand Ole Opry'
Northeast Jones High School will present "A Night at the Grand Ole Opry" on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 27-28, at 7 p.m. The show features Gold Horizons and Tiger Vibe show choirs, as well as some of country music's iconic stars. Tickets are $7 general admission. Call 601 425-1444 for additional information.
Little Miss Jones pageant Oct. 9
The Little Miss Jones County Pageant will be Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. in the Northeast Jones High School PAC.
Girls age divisions are birth-12 months, 13-23 months, 2-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years, 7-8 years, 8-9 years and 10-12 years. Entry fee is $45. Call Melanie Pickering at 601-319-2610 or email mpickering33@gmail.com for additional information.
