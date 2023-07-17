Suspect’s then-teen son was convicted for killing her previous boyfriend in ’14
A Soso woman is accused of killing her boyfriend — almost nine years after a previous boyfriend of hers was killed by her then-teen son.
Cynthia Barnett, 51, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 54-year-old Earl Myrick, whose body was found Friday morning in front of his mobile home on Azzie Pitts Road in the Matthews Community, just north of Shady Grove.
Barnett was developed as a suspect and arrested by Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators hours later, then made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday. Judge Grant Hedgepeth denied bond for Barnett and she remained in the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Investigator Troy Lewis told the judge that Barnett confessed to killing Myrick after evidence linking her to the victim’s death was found.
Barnett began trembling as she stood before the judge and District Attorney Brad Thompson got a chair for her so she could sit during the short proceeding.
“I’m in congenital heart failure,” Barnett told the judge, and she is scheduled to “go to the doctor” to get a pacemaker.
But the “nature of the crime” and the fact that a conviction carries a penalty of life in prison “makes you a flight risk,” Hedgepeth told her.
“But I’m not,” she said before public defender Jeannene Pacific advised her that it wasn’t a good idea to argue with the judge.
JCSD investigators started with no information on Friday morning after a co-worker of Myrick’s stopped to pick him up and found his body at the foot of the steps to his mobile home. They found evidence of a struggle and five 9mm shell casings in the yard and the victim had multiple gunshot wounds, but investigators didn’t have anything else to go on — no witnesses and no weapon.
Considering where the investigation started, having a suspect booked into the jail and charged with murder before 6:30 p.m. was impressive, Thompson said.
“Sheriff Berlin’s guys did an outstanding job,” he said, adding that they kept the DA’s office informed along the way. “They developed leads, followed up and connected the dots ... just a great job.”
JCSD Capt. Vince Williams said they found out from Myrick’s family that he said he was going to see Barnett, so they tracked her down at her mother’s house on Highway 28 in Soso, where she lives. That led to “physical evidence and circumstantial evidence,” Williams said.
Lewis told the judge that Barnett was the last person to have contact with Myrick and that people who knew them indicated they had been “having problems.” There were also casings at the house that matched casings at the scene,” Lewis told the judge.
Barnett’s ex-husband was taken into custody for a short time during the investigation, but he was released a short time later after being cleared.
“We were just contacting and eliminating people,” Williams said. “Everybody was running and playing a role. But in a case like this, no one’s a winner.”
He credited the help of the crime-scene units of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Capital Police for their assistance.
“Our investigation has been an ‘all hands on deck’ effort today,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We cannot say thanks enough to MBI and the other agencies that responded to the murder scene. We will now transition to preparing a case file for Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson in the furtherance of the criminal justice system process.”
No possible motive was revealed for the shooting, and Barnett didn’t respond to a reporter’s questions, but her mother Marlene Harper said, “If she did it it was probably in self defense” because her daughter had indicated that “he was ... verbally and physically abusive.”
Barnett’s son Alex Crews and co-defendant Timothy Meadows also claimed self-defense after they choked and killed 44-year-old Timothy Williamson of Moselle after a day of fun on the Leaf River in August 2014. Both were 17 at the time. Williamson was the boyfriend of Crews’ mother, then known as Cynthia Craney, and she was with them at the river that day.
Family members claimed then that she was afraid of Williamson and had filed a restraining order against him. They also claimed that the victim had abused Crews physically and mentally.
Crews and Meadows pleaded guilty to manslaughter and are now out of prison, but Crews is on parole after he had more run-ins with the law, including for burglary and felony fleeing.
Barnett told the judge that she had worked as a nurse’s aide for a home health agency but isn’t working any more because of her health problems. She has no means to pay for a private attorney, she said, so he appointed a public defender to represent her.
