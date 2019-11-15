Cynthia Earnest has been unsteady on her feet, so some people in the community were able to lend a hand.
Laurel City Councilman Jason Capers, along with his youth-mentoring program “Brighter Tomorrows” and participants in the Waltman House of Hope, which is part of Dying To Live drug-rehab ministry, worked together last Saturday to install a pre-constructed wheelchair ramp at Earnest’s home on Lincoln Street.
“I have fallen a lot lately,” said Earnest, who is battling breast cancer and the effects of a stroke and degenerative disk disease. “Faye Jackson contacted Councilman Capers and they came over and did this.”
Earnest said she was grateful for the dozen or so people who constructed the addition to the home she’s lived in for about 30 years. It’s both functional and beautiful, she said.
Students in the carpentry program at Laurel High School’s Career and Technical Center did much of the construction off-site, then men in the rehab program at Christ’s Church — where Capers is a pastor — put the pieces together and affixed it to the home. Capers was there working along with Mayor Johnny Magee and youth minister Je Stephens. They were finished in less than 45 minutes.
“They are really talented,” Earnest said of all the helpers. “It’s awesome. This is going to be a tremendous help.”
Capers started the mentoring program two years ago, shortly after being elected Ward 1 councilman. The principle of the program calls for young people to help do a community service project, then get a “reward trip,” such as an outing or kayaking and/or fishing.
— By Mark Thornton/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.