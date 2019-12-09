The Laurel Board of Realtors recently collected canned food for The Dying to Live Ministries in Laurel. "These ladies were so very appreciative of our efforts and donations as they are trying to rebuild their lives. We are so grateful for this local ministry in Laurel. It has truly helped a lot of people that are struggling with drugs and addictions. Please continue to pray and support this ministry as they work to save and rebuild lives," the board wrote in an email.
