A dozen sixth-graders baptized in Bogue Homa
•
Kevin Price and his son Griffen have made waves in Lake Bogue Homa by hosting a community baptism for several sixth-grade boys from Glade. It all started when three boys — Griffen, Rayce Holloway and Cody Mack — started their own Bible study group at Glade Elementary. They named their group COMMIT, and watched it grow.
“My friends and I started our Bible study group called COMMIT with hopes that lives would be changed,” Griffen said.
The group started after Rayce began to bring his old Bible to school, leading to other classmates bringing their Bibles. COMMIT gathers to study at school during recess and even outside of school hours, together or through FaceTime. Rayce has even given a friend his old Bible, so he could have one too.
“What inspired me to bring my Bible to school was to teach and learn more about the gospel,” he said.
While the boys sought change, they did not expect the results they achieved. The three boys had already been baptized, but four of their friends who joined the group had not been. The boys expressed their desire to be baptized, and the rest of their friends were glad to be of assistance.
“A couple of their parents had asked me about getting them baptized together, so their parents and I got together to do a community baptism for the kids that were interested,” said Price, who works for Hellfighters USA.
The group met at Lake Bogue Homa for worship, fellowship and baptisms. Along with the four friends of Griffen’s, 12 Glade Elementary students have been saved since COMMIT was started. The original three boys feel very blessed to have made the changes they sought after.
“We did not expect this, but we are very thankful,” Griffen said. “To God be the glory.”
