Jones County residents gathered at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel Thursday to honor veterans with a ceremony on the 103rd recognition of Armistice Day.
During the 30-minute program, 100-year-old World War II U.S. Army veteran Charlie Sanders Sr. was recognized, and retired U.S. Brig. Gen. John Brewer was invited as the guest speaker.
“This is getting to be an annual thing now, and people are beginning to realize it and look forward to coming,” said Jimmy Bass, a World War II veteran and founder of the Veterans Memorial Museum. “We hope that we honor our veterans, especially those who didn’t come back, but we still need to honor them and remember them."
Veterans Day became a national holiday in 1954 after World War II, but was originally designated Armistice Day — at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, when World War I came to an end.
This Veterans Day also recognized the 100th anniversary of the tomb of the unknown soldier. In 1921, an unknown World War I veteran was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Armistice day officially became recognized by congressional resolution in America in 1926 and a nationally recognized holiday in 1938.
Three years later, the United States entered World War II. After the war ended, World War II veteran Raymond Weeks of Birmingham began using the term Veterans Day and having parades to honor veterans on Nov. 11, 1947.
Congress officially changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954.
