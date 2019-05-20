Child's death hits home for LPD captain, church family
•
After 25 years with the Laurel Police Department, it’s not unusual for Capt. Earl Reed to go on calls that involve people he knows. But nothing could have prepared him for the one he responded to on the evening of Monday, May 6. A young boy had been run over on 12th Street, between the Laurel football field and the school parking lot.
When Reed arrived at the school, fellow officers told him that the boy didn’t survive. So he went to the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center to begin his investigation. As soon as he walked in, he knew this one was going to hit close to home.
“I got to the ER, and I saw my church members there,” Reed recalled. “They came up to me and said, ‘How’s Princeton?’”
The name hit Reed right in the heart. Little Princeton Moody was like a son to him.
Just the day before, Princeton was there with Reed at Sweet Hope Baptist Church, as usual.
“Every Sunday, he would find me and help with the offering,” Reed said. “He would say a short prayer, I would say a prayer.”
Reed remembered what 7-year-old Princeton prayed the day before his untimely death.
“He said, ‘I love people, I love God,’” Reed said, smiling at the memory.
Reed found peace in the knowledge that Princeton went to be with God the following evening.
“I called Pastor Bobby Ray Bolton to come to the hospital,” Reed said. “He came and it gave me comfort when he said that a boy, only 7, didn’t know wrong, he only knew right, so he had gone to heaven.”
That doesn’t mean that the loss doesn’t hurt, though, he said.
“Out of 25 years, I’ve seen it all,” Reed said, looking down at photos of Princeton, shaking his head, “but that one touched me. He was just like family.”
Reed wasn’t alone in that sentiment.
“He was like a son to everyone in church,” he said. “Pastor Bolton said he’s been preaching 34 years, and this was the toughest (funeral) he’s ever had to do.”
And for the third time in the last few months, Reed found himself speaking at a loved one’s funeral. First there were brothers in blue Willie Walker in November, then Tyrone Stewart in February. Then there was little Princeton last weekend.
“I wore my full uniform, and I said, ‘This is for you, Princeton,’” Reed said. “He always wanted to know, where’s my gun, where’s my badge … He wanted to be a police officer.”
Reed enjoyed having that influence on him because his mother had been arrested by police and is serving time in prison. He was being raised by his great-grandmother Bobbie Knight and grandmother Dedra Moody.
“They were doing an excellent job with him,” Reed said. “He was different than your normal 7-year-old. He would speak to adults. He even respected the 11- and 12-year-old kids. His grandmothers had him in Sunday school, church and Bible class, and he always raised his hand to volunteer for things.”
Just before Christmas last year, Princeton was paired with Reed for the LPD’s annual “Shop With a Cop” event. Each child is limited to $150, but Reed said the youngster could “get whatever he wants to get,” and he would pay the difference.
Princeton was a first-grader at Nora Davis Magnet School. There was a balloon release there in his honor last Monday. Teachers remembered him as a student who was “full of laughter, positive energy” and had “an infectious smile,” Laurel School District spokeswoman Lacey Walters Slay wrote.
Princeton had been participating in a youth track event when he was struck by the SUV and killed. It was a “tragic accident,” Reed and LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. Reed said he has offered prayers for the driver who hit him. “She was torn up,” he said.
Living without Princeton is tough for all who knew him, Reed said.
“If you were having a bad day, he’s the kind of kid who could brighten the room up,” he said. “He was one of those kids that was on go, always, from place to place.”
He will be missed, but when Reed starts questioning the tragic circumstances surrounding his death, he’s reminded of a lesson that Princeton learned in church: “God doesn’t make mistakes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.