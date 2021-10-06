Teamwork makes difference, not just on law enforcement calls
Law enforcement is not just traffic stops and criminal investigations. Sometimes, officers need to spring into action as first-responders, as was the case with a recent fire on Pecan Grove Road, when Jones County Sheriff’s deputies assisted a volunteer firefighter in trying to extinguish a house fire.
Deputies LaDean Byrd and James “Peaches” Smith joined Glade Fire & Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jason Crane at the weekday fire. The three were the first on the scene.
“Daytime calls typically involve a lower number of available volunteer firefighters due to work responsibilities,” JCSD’s Lance Chancellor wrote in an email. “On this fire, five volunteer fire departments responded with JCSD deputies fighting the fire until the cavalry arrived.”
Chancellor said it is a culture instilled in the JCSD by Sheriff Joe Berlin.
“You see deputies routinely assisting firefighters on scenes, helping emergency medical services carry patients and help with the stretchers, as well as perform CPR and administer nasal Narcan,” Chancellor wrote. “You often see deputies assisting stranded motorists, changing a tire or giving a courtesy ride. Joe believes and practices helping others is a duty and a responsibility, and he expects the same from everyone at JCSD.
“While it may be unusual to see law enforcement officers helping fight a fire, in Jones County, it is certainly not unexpected.”
