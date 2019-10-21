Car lovers pack parking lot for ninth annual PDI Reunion
By Jack Hammett
As Exit 93’s ramp teemed with halted traffic Saturday night due to the South Mississippi Fair, roughly 2,000 travelers avoided the headache altogether in the name of hot dogs and horsepower.
Car lovers gathered at the Phillips Drive-In Reunion for food, drinks, music and the mainstay: cars old and new. Organizer Ken Keyes estimated the turnout at about 2,000.
Visitors huddled around restored hotrods in the parking lot between Hellfighters USA and the titular drive-in restaurant. Covers of Beatles songs, such as “Hard Day’s Night,” peeled out of the stage speakers. Children peeked awestruck into the windows of a 1939 Packard, asking its owner whether the plastic skeletons in the back were Bonnie and Clyde.
“I usually tell people those are the previous owners,” said car owner Don Jacks.
Jacks said he’s been collecting Packards for 12 years. This year was his third showcasing them at the PDI Reunion, setting up the skeletons with plastic Tommy guns.
“At Cruisin’ the Coast, kids posed in front of the Packard with the guns, pretending to be Bonnie and Clyde,” he said. “(The Packards) weren’t too expensive. It’s cheaper to buy them outright, rebuilt, than putting them together yourself.”
Jacks, like the casual visitor, showed up to the reunion because he has a passion for vintage restorations. That shared interest begins to reveal itself as something deep-rooted, a de facto culture, during conversations with any passersby.
George and Susan McKeithan were snapping photos of their favorite showcases, taking time to observe details invisible to the layman. They operate CART Services, an all-in-one auto repair shop in Laurel.
“George has been building motors since he was 13,” Susan said. “He’s a really good mechanic. He loves it. He loves old school.”
“My dad made me start building them,” George said. “He took a motor and rolled it into the basement with a wheelbarrow. He told me to tear it down and build it back up. I built it, had some parts left over. He said tear it down and find out where the parts go. That’s how I had my start.”
The couple weren’t showcasing any cars this year, but they’re well immersed in the vintage auto world.
“I love muscle cars,” Susan said. “All my cars are at least 20 years old.”
Jacks said the cars weren’t the only thing drawing him to the show for the third time.
“Any time you have people coming together and talking about their love of cars, it’s a good time,” he said.
Community Bank acted as primary sponsor for the event, now in its ninth year. The reunion featured musical acts The Classics, Davis County and country star Kolt Barber.
