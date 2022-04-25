Gov. Tate Reeves delivered updates on Mississippi’s workforce development efforts and the progress of the AccelerateMS team, announcing the signing of House Bill 1517 and House Bill 1006, and signing Senate Bill 2723.
“Since I signed legislation creating the Office of Workforce Development, we’ve continued building a pipeline that will streamline the training of a next generation work-force,” Reeves said. “All this is happening through a comprehensive approach of legislation, coordination with local ecosystems, grant investments that are fueling skills-focused development and more.
“From teacher pay raises to workforce investments, we are creating an environment that ensures our labor pool is prepared and equipped with the skills needed to take on the jobs of tomorrow.”
Reeves complimented the work that AccelerateMS had done to staff its team, award $16.6 million in WET Fund special projects and expand a range of technical training programs at community colleges across the state. He also noted that it had successfully categorized Mississippi into eight regional “ecosystems,” which allows for tailored workforce strategies unique to the individual regions of the state.
A new technology pilot program called Good Job was also announced. It will utilize technology and machine learning to connect Mississippians with job opportunities.
House Bills 1517 and 1006 guide ARPA dollars into workforce development efforts.It includes $32 million for direct training related to health care, emerging sectors, logistics, supply chains and specific populations, such as veterans, people currently or formerly incarcerated, and single parents.
In addition, $20 million will be invested in health-care training infrastructure and $8 million will invested in career coaches. Senate Bill 2723 offers greater flexibility for the use of Mississippi Works funds in order to better support local economic development needs. It will also increase collaboration between Accelerate Mississippi, the Mississippi Department of Human Services and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
