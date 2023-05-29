A family is thankful for a Good Samaritan who alerted them that their house was on fire around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Teanna Stewart and her family were able to vacate the residence on Old Palestine Church Road in the Hebron Community until firefighters from Calhoun, Hebron, Pleasant Ridge and Soso arrived and put out the blaze with minimal damage to the single-wide mobile home. About 12 hours later, Robert Smith was doing some roof repairs on his home on Sanford Road when he noticed flames in the area he was working. Firefighters from Boggy, South Jones and Southwest Jones arrived to find the home engulfed in flames and extinguished them. (Photo by Jones County Fire Service)
