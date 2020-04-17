From staff reports
Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday announced that he is extending the statewide shelter-in-place order by a week, while providing some ability for “non-essential” businesses to safely make sales. The Governor’s new executive order extends the expiration date of his previous order to April 27.
“I wanted to come here today and announce that we can all ease up and reopen, but we can’t," he said. "We can’t stay in this position for much longer. But we are still in the eye of the storm."
Reeves also announced two changes to the previous executive order to help Mississippians cope mentally and financially.
First, he said he has been advised by state and local officials that they can safely enforce social distancing rules on Mississippi’s lakes and beaches. This executive order allows them to reopen for individual fishing and relaxing.
“It’s a small thing, but I hope it helps even a bit for people who need to safely get out in the sun for their own sanity. We need to do anything we can to help address the growing depression, isolation and other mental health issues. That matters," Reeves said.
He also announced that non-essential businesses could start making curbside, delivery or drive-thru sales.
“Clothing stores, florists or athletic-goods stores can do safe sales," he said. "If a salon or other business wants to safely sell their excess supplies to stay afloat, they can do that. Call ahead or order online, then safely pick it up. I wish I could open it all back up for everyone. I can’t do it without harming even more people."
