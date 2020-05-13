Today (Thursday), 11 a.m. - NE Jones
Friday, 11 a.m. - South Jones
Saturday, 11 a.m. - West Jones
At each school's performing arts center; 2 guests per student;
Ceremonies will be streamed live on the district's Facebook and YouTube pages. The ceremonies will also be available on those pages after the ceremonies are over. DVDs will be available for each graduate and for members of the public who contact the office and ask for one.
Tuesday, 7 p.m. - Laurel High
Virtual ceremony will be available on the Laurel High School Facebook page
