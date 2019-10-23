Front man for iconic classic-rock band will perform tonight at the fair
Even if you aren’t sure who Mark Farner is, it’s likely that you’ve heard his voice and soulful guitar playing.
The front man for classic rockers Grand Funk Railroad, Farner wrote the famous “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home),” along with several other chart-topping hits. He has made his way around the world on tours and is still going strong with his band, Mark Farner’s American Band.
If you go
Mark Farner’s American Band will be live in concert tonight (Thursday) at 8 at the South Mississippi Fair (1457 Ellisville Blvd., Laurel). The concert is free with fair admission. For more, visit somissfair.com or call 601-649-9010.
“The tour we are currently on is a celebration of music, a celebration of hope and peace, and I love every bit of it and getting to meet so many cool and loving people,” Farner said by phone.
It’s also the 50th anniversary tour for the 71-year-old Flint, Mich., native, and the folks of Jones County will be lucky enough to get to see him live at the 100th South Mississippi Fair tonight (Thursday).
“The best part of touring is getting to travel the world,” Farner said. “We were just in South America, Chili, Brazil, Russia and so many more extraordinary places, and it’s a wonderful feeling to get to connect to the people there. They want peace in their nations and communities just like we do here in the United States of America.
“I’ve always been patriotic because that’s how I was raised. Both of my parents were involved in World War II and had such passion for our wonderful country. That’s what my song, ‘I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home)’ is all about, and it’s my favorite song to play on tour. I respect all of our armed-services members and like to support them in any way that I can.”
Farner’s firefighter father was a four-time Bronze Star recipient, and his mother is of Cherokee descent. She was the first woman in the United States to weld on a tank during World War II, and it just so happens to be the same type of Sherman tanks his father drove, according to the biography on his website markfarner.com.
Growing up, Farner’s parents were supportive of his interest in music, and his dad was even known as a skilled saxophone player.
“My parents were loving and wanted the best for me. I attended night school in hopes of earning a college degree, but the thing is, that’s when all the potential gigs were taking place,” Farner said.
“My parents could tell that I was unhappy in school and told me to follow my dreams of being a musician, and so that’s exactly what I did. I started participating more and more in the music scene of Michigan, played countless gigs where no one was even paying attention and worked my way up to the top with my friends, and here we are today. It’s still a dream come true.”
The most influential musician in Farner’s life, growing up and still today, is Jimi Hendrix.
“Jimi is the greatest,” he said. “He would produce such incredible sounds from his guitar, sounds you’ve never heard, and it does something to you. It makes you feel this unknown sensation, and to me, that’s how music should make you feel.”
Having played in every state of the country, Farner said his favorite part about being back in the South is the food because there is nothing like it.
With hits like “We’re an American Band” and “Loco-Motion,” one of Grand Funk Railroad’s claims to fame is that it sold out Shea Stadium quicker than The Beatles did.
“When I’m getting to play in these huge arenas that seat thousands and thousands of people, there is a special energy that I feel from the audience,” Farner said. “Everyone is loud and it’s mesmerizing seeing a crowd that big all in support of our music. It also allows me to put on a show in the sense of I get to run around more.
“But in a smaller setting, I love how intimate the experience is with my fans. I feel like I can connect on a more personal level with them and sometimes even interact with them. Those type of shows are also fun to do acoustic sets.
“My favorite guitar is my Parker Fly that I picked up in Japan after wrapping up the Ringo Star tour in 1996. Guitars can be heavy, especially using them all day every day like I do, and I developed an injury in my neck and shoulder area. My doctor banned me from playing all the guitars I owned, but luckily, he approved of my new find. It’s mahogany and only weighs 5 pounds.”
Farner likes to change up his set list for each show. The final choice of songs really depends on where they are, how the band is feeling that day.
“All I hope for my audience to take away from our performances is some sort of love and peace,” he said. “That is what my music is all about and I think the world would be a much better place if people sat down and listened to each other more. No more wars, whether here or in a foreign land, just peace. That’s all I want.
“When I was in Russia working on my new project, the people I was around said the same thing. All they want is peace in their nation and in the rest of the world, and I think that is something everyone wants deep down and I hope we can all express that to each other more.”
Mark Farner and his American Band are currently working on an album with a few new songs on it. It will be released in January and includes some re-mastered songs featuring musicians from around the globe.
As much as Farner loves touring, the self-proclaimed “Cussing Christian” is a true family man at heart, he said.
“Family is everything, you know. I have a beautiful wife, Lesia, of 41 years who I love very much,” he said. “Our son Jesse just passed away last year and he lived with my wife and me at home in Flint. When I would be away on tour, she was always at home taking care of Jesse. She gets to travel a lot more with me now and helps me in more ways than she’ll ever know.”
Jesse broke his neck in a fall and was a quadriplegic under the care of his parents for several years. He died on July 4, 2018, at age 29. The Farners have four other children — Joey, 50; Adam, 41; Jason, 40 and Joseph, 38. Joey is also a musician and has taken the stage with his father and fronts a band called Joey Farner and the Tribe.
“My kids are great,” he said.
