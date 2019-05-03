The Mississippi Department of Archives and History awarded grants totaling more than $78,000 to nine preservation projects in Certified Local Government communities across the state.
Laurel received $10,000, to survey and complete a National Register nomination for Queensburg, described as “an African American neighborhood southeast of downtown.”
Grant amounts ranged from $1,743.75 (to Brandon for a National Register nomination) to $15,083.75 (to Aberdeen, for exterior rehabilitation of its City Hall).
“We are pleased to be partnering with nine communities this year,” said CLG grants administrator Meredith Massey. “The projects will heavily focus on the rehabilitation of historic structures, professional assessments and surveys. We look forward to assisting these communities in their preservation efforts as the year progresses.”
The Certified Local Government program is a federal-state-local partnership designed to assist communities in dealing with diverse preservation needs through funding and technical assistance. Funding comes from the Historic Preservation Fund, a federal grants program appropriated by the U.S. Congress and administered by the National Park Service.
To become a CLG, a community must adopt a preservation ordinance establishing a preservation commission in accordance with federal and state guidelines. Once the commission has been established, application for CLG status may be made to the National Park Service through the Department of Archives and History. MDAH works closely with local government officials and citizens to help them create and manage a workable local historic preservation program.
To learn more about the CLG program, contact Michelle Jones at 601-576-6940, or visit http://www.mdah.ms.gov/new/government-2/certified-local-government-program/.
