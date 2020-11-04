The Jones County Sheriff's Department conducted traffic safety saturation patrols and safety checkpoints during the months of August and September, utilizing overtime grant funding via two grants provided by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said the patrols are "aimed specifically at taking impaired drivers off of our roadways and enforcing seatbelt and child safety restraint device usage as well as enforcement of other traffic safety laws.
The results of the patrols were:
• Seatbelt citations: 374
• No insurance citations: 349
• No driver's license citations: 202
• Written warning citations: 167
• Suspended driver's license citations: 141
• Child restraint device citations: 59
• Reckless/careless driving citations: 39
• Drug arrests: 34
• DUI alcohol arrests: 26
• Fugitives apprehended: 21
• Felony arrests: 17
• DUI assist to others: 15
• DUI other - drugs: 12
"Our goal is to increase safety on our roadways in Jones County and residents can expect to see deputies conducting saturation patrols and safety checkpoints throughout Fiscal Year 2021 which began on Oct. 1 utilizing additional overtime grant funding awarded by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety," Berlin said.
