The Laurel Police Department used grant money to fund saturation patrols, checkpoints and other enforcement in November, Chief Tommy Cox said.
An Impaired Driver Grant and a Traffic Services Grant helped pay for the costs of overtime for officers. During the month, officers issued 188 tickets, made three DUI arrests, three felony arrests and apprehended two fugitives.
These grant initiatives will continue to provide extra visibility on the streets of Laurel in an effort to keep citizens safe, Cox said.
Anyone with information about crime is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
