From staff reports
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team assisted Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office with the arrest of a barricaded gunman who shot one of that department’s deputies on Friday night.
The Jefferson Davis deputy was responding to a call and encountered a man who said he was not going to jail, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Ron Strickland. The suspect got a gun and fired at the deputy, hitting him in the leg, and another deputy transported him to the hospital.
Several agencies responded and the suspect opened the door of the trailer he was in and opened fire on officers as they surrounded the scene and tried to resolve the situation peacefully, Strickland wrote.
That’s when he called in the assistance of the Jones County SWAT Team and one of its armored vehicles, which has been dubbed The Green Machine.
“As we were breaching the front door, he was shooting at us from inside,” JCSO SWAT commander Lt. Robert Little posted on Facebook. “As far as we can tell, none of his rounds hit the Green Machine.
“We could hear the shots and see the bullet holes opening up on the trailer door every time he shot. That is why the Green Machine is the best officer safety tool ever! Better than any shield or vest!
“After we used the front ram to open up all of the walls on one side of the trailer ... it looked like the back of a child’s dollhouse. He only had one or two spots left to hide, and we were about to get those opened up, too. He threw the gun out, put his hands up and came out through the big opening in his living room wall. Nobody else got hurt, including the suspect. God is good!”
No one else was injured and the unidentified deputy who was shot is “doing fine and is home recovering,” Strickland wrote.
The name of the suspect was not released as the incident was still being investigated. He will face numerous charges, Strickland wrote.
Units from Forrest County, Marion County, Simpson County, Covington County, Lamar County, Lawrence County, the Prentis Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, MBI and MBN also responded to the scene.
“I want to thank all of the agencies that assisted with this incident and brought it to a peaceful conclusion,” Strickland wrote.
