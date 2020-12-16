Most taken from Moss, Stringer area
A Grinch or multiple Grinches continue to steal unsecured ATVs from homes in Jones and Jasper counties this holiday season, law enforcement officials confirmed.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said that around 18 ATVs have been stolen since October, with the most recent being out of Heidelberg late last week. Most of the vehicles, about 13, have been taken out of the Stringer and Moss area, just north of the Jones County line. The phenomenon has bled into neighboring counties as the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is also reporting 20 or so thefts since January. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said its area hasn’t seen the same spike.
“It’s just been a lot lately taken from that particular area (of Stringer and Moss),” Johnson said.
Investigator Reuben Bishop of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is heading up the local inquiry into the missing off-road vehicles. They are usually found stripped of parts or re-painted, he said. Each one tends to “change hands” multiple times in a single day, shortly after it’s stolen.
“We’ve recovered a couple of dirt bikes, up north in Soso, and then one in Richton,” Bishop said. “A lot of times, they’ll have somebody ready to buy them, then they’ll steal them and get rid of them quickly.”
A thief even sold a vehicle on the Facebook Marketplace, through which Bishop tracked him down. Some thieves have been caught, and indictments are expected to be handed down soon. They caught Chadar Modica, who is suspected to have stolen four dirt bikes. They’ve also apprehended Valentio Clark, Keith Bolden and John Nix, all charged with grand larceny.
“They’re scrapped or dumped somewhere,” Johnson said of the endemic thefts. “We can’t get into scenarios or suspects now, but we’re working it hard, and we’re looking down every avenue.”
Johnson said the investigation is “continuous.”
“It’s a shame you’ve got to chain things to poles,” he said. “They’re being stolen with or without keys, so chain them up or block them in with a vehicle. Don’t make it so easy on them.”
The sheriff also recommends keeping security cameras running, though he knows those aren’t accessible to everyone.
“Just protect your property,” he said. “It’s a shame it’s come to this.”
In some cases, the stolen ATVs aren’t reported missing until it’s far too late — some were taken from sheds or camps that aren’t monitored daily. Vehicles were likely missing for days before anyone noticed, Johnson said.
Johnson said call his department at 601-764-2588 or Crimestoppers
“Anything to help,” he said.
