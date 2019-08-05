A new Ellisville City Park will be under construction soon for the children of Ellisville and surrounding areas.
The park will be built beside the George V. Harrison Multi-Purpose Building and the library. The Ellisville Park and Playground Committee has received assistance from a professional playground company to provide guidance and direction.
The plan is to build a playground for very young children (ages 2-4), older children (ages 5-12) and provide playground equipment for children with disabilities. Planners also hope to build a track so parents can walk while children play.
The project will also include benches, picnic tables, a pavilion and a splash pad. The objective is to encourage children and adults to have a healthier lifestyle with exercise on the playground equipment while providing other learning opportunities with the close proximity to the library, officials said.
The anticipated cost is between $150,000 and $200,000. Planners hope to have Phase 1 finished within a year, but that depends on how how fast the money is raised. The park is being funded through donations only.
Each individual or company that makes a donation will have a plaque with their name on it with a dedication line.
Anyone who wants to contribute can come to City Hall.
