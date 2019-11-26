Santa Claus will be making a trip to the Free State on Friday at Sawmill Square Mall from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Santa’s sleigh is scheduled to arrive at 11 and photos with St. Nick will begin shortly after at the mall’s Center Court.
On Saturday from 10-11 a.m., Santa will return to the mall for a sensory-friendly visit.
According to the mall’s Facebook page, Santa has set aside time for his friends with sensory and/or social sensitivities. It is open to all ages and will have smaller crowds and lowered music.
Santa’s visit kicks off the holiday season, which includes the annual tree lightings in Laurel on Dec. 5 and in Ellisville on Dec. 6.
